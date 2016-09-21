Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 12:48 p.m.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe opposing casinos measure

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

Former Gov. Mike Beebe is shown in this file photo.

PHOTO BY RICK MCFARLAND

Former Gov. Mike Beebe is shown in this file photo.

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe is opposing a ballot measure that would legalize casinos in three counties.

Protect Arkansas Values/Stop Casinos Now said Wednesday that the former Democratic governor is opposing the proposed constitutional measure that's on the Nov. 8 ballot. Beebe said in a statement released by the group that he believes the measure would not give local communities the right to decide whether they want expanded gambling.

The proposal would allow three private companies to run the casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. Stop Casinos Now is funded by dog and horse tracks that currently offer video poker and other forms of electronic gambling. The group is also suing to try and disqualify the measure from the ballot.

Beebe has opposed past casino legalization efforts in the state.

WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot says... September 21, 2016 at 12:15 p.m.

Vote to end Oaklawn's monopoly. Vote to bring jobs and revenue to AR beyond just Hot Springs. Vote FOR Issue 5.

