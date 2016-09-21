Freakish sophomore receiver impressed with Hogs

— One of the more promising sophomore receivers in the nation visited Arkansas for the first time during the Texas State game on Saturday.

“It was a beautiful place,” Marquez Beason said. “ I liked it. The coaches are real cool. They’re just down-to-earth with their players and they go to bat for their players at anytime. The place was just very nice.”

Beason, 5-10, 165 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne has scholarship offers from Baylor and Texas -San Antonio, but will almost certainly add numerous others in the future. He has 12 receptions for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in three games.

The 72,114 Razorback fans on Saturday made a strong impression on Beason.

“The crowd and how the fans really buy into their players because it’s the only team in Arkansas,” said Beason, who hopes to visit Arkansas again for the Alabama game on Oct. 8. “They’re dedicated to their fans.”

Bishop Dunne Coach Michael Johnson said Beason is a freakish athlete.

“You could Marquez at pretty much any position,” Johnson said. “You could put him at corner, he’s going to be successful or put him at quarterback and he’s going to be successful. He’s probably the best pure athlete I’ve ever had.”

As a freshman, Beason recorded 10.80 seconds in the 100 meters while winning the state title.

“I think he’s going to be one of the top players in the country,” Johnson said.

Beason is proud to have two early offers, but knows his work isn’t done.

“I feel pretty good, but I know I have to keep working for it,” Beason said.

An offer from the Hogs would be big for Beason because of his admiration of running back Rawleigh Williams III.

“He’s been like a big brother to me since the fourth grade,” Beason said. “Just knowing he’s doing good down there and he’s liking the environment, that’s a plus because we’re just alike.”