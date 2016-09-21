I-40 rollover, head-on crash kill 2 drivers

Two people are dead after separate crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

An 18-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was driving overturned several times on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, according to a police report.

Holly Grisso of Fayetteville was driving west at 6:56 p.m. Monday when she drove into the median, police said.

Grisso overcorrected and overturned several times before coming to a stop on the north side of the road, according to the report.

Grisso, who was driving a 2000 Ford, died from the crash, police said.

A head-on crash in Drew County left one person dead and another injured Monday, according to the report.

Jesse Parker, 63, of Monticello was killed after his northbound 2006 Toyota crossed the centerline on U.S. 425 and hit a 2009 Ford going south, police said.

Justin Holland, 36, of Monticello was driving the Ford and was injured in the crash, which occurred around 5:44 p.m., according to the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, police said.

Metro on 09/21/2016