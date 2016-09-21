IRS chief apologizes for lost data, mistaken testimony

WASHINGTON -- The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service apologized to Congress on Tuesday for information his agency lost and for inaccurate statements he made during congressional investigations of its treatment of tea party and other conservative groups.

But John Koskinen said he's been truthful and cooperative and insisted it would be wrong to impeach him.

Koskinen made the remarks in a written statement prepared for his scheduled appearance today before the House Judiciary Committee. That committee is examining an election-year effort by conservatives to impeach Koskinen, which has divided Republicans.

Congressional Republicans opened several investigations after the IRS admitted in 2013 that during the 2010 and 2012 elections, tea party and other conservative groups seeking tax exemptions were singled out for unusually stringent examinations.

The impeachment effort accuses Koskinen of hindering congressional investigators by lying and not providing documents, accusations that he and Democrats have denied.

Investigations by Congress, the Justice Department and lawmakers have uncovered no proof that the IRS' treatment of conservative groups was politically motivated or that any documents were purposely destroyed.

In his statement, Koskinen said he did all he could to preserve documents that investigators wanted and testified truthfully during previous appearances before congressional panels.

"But the truth is that we did not succeed in preserving all of the information requested and some of my testimony later proved mistaken. I regret both of those failings," Koskinen said in his testimony, which was released late Tuesday.

Koskinen's statement did not specify what he was referring to.

But documents his lawyers circulated last week noted that he told lawmakers in June 2014 that no emails had been destroyed since the congressional investigations began. It wasn't until a year later that he learned that backup tapes containing numerous emails had been erased by IRS workers in March 2014.

The IRS inspector general, who operates independently within the agency, and the Justice Department concluded last year that those tapes were erased by accident, not as part of an effort to hide information.

In a letter dated Thursday that Democrats released Tuesday, J. Russell George, the IRS inspector general, wrote that "no additional information has been uncovered that changes our conclusion in the report."

Koskinen said last spring that the erasure of those tapes was "clearly a failure" of IRS procedures.

