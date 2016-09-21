Some 'easy solutions' to some problems

I would like to briefly comment on what some see as difficult problems when the actual solutions are very simple. These short comments are intended only to help educate us about what others see as problems.

1) Russia is saying that if the western-aligned nations in Europe do not stop their nuclear build-up, Russia will be forced to prepare for a European nuclear war. This is a lie of the devil. The truth is it would be nuclear suicide for Russia to start a nuclear war in Europe. First, Russia has "dirty" nuclear weapons full of "killing" nuclear waste compared to the western nations' clean (no nuclear killing waste) weapons. Second, the prevailing western winds blow from west to east. They would carry the Russia killing waste on a path over St. Petersburg and over Moscow, resulting in millions of deaths of Russian citizens. The Kremlin knows this, so they would never start a nuclear war in Europe.

2) The Mississippi River floods and destroys everything in its path [regularly] and cost the American economy millions of dollars in clean up with no solution to the problem. Wrong! The solution to this so-called problem is very simple! Build a series of canals from Lake Erie, Ohio, south along the Ohio river, then south along the Mississippi River, then west along the Arkansas River out through the state of Oklahoma, then west into northern Texas, through New Mexico, through Arizona, across Nevada into southern California then north following waterways (wherever possible) into Oregon, Washington state and then east following the Columbia River into Idaho, Wyoming and Montana and then back into the Mississippi River then south again into Wisconsin, then back south again along the Mississippi to Louisiana and out to the Gulf of Mexico (if needed). This will create thousands of acres of new, freshly watered farm land to the delight of farmers and city and state officials all over the western and southern areas of our great nation.

Note: It will also save millions of dollars every year because that's what we squander yearly by failing to solve the Mississippi problem -- which as you will note above can be easily solved using a little common sense.

Ronald E. "Rocky" Whitely

Eureka Springs

Why would anyone want to run for president?

Everybody seems to be complaining about the lack of a palatable choice during this presidential election. Nobody seems to be questioning the current system we have in our country that results in these choices. That's what needs to be fixed. What reasonable person would subject himself to years of 24/7 public scrutiny? During this period every utterance, misstep, private opinion and more would be hashed, rehashed, distorted and propagated ad nauseam by our unquenchable thirst for entertainment. Compounding these distortions, we now have the ability to select "news" sources heavily weighted toward the opinions we already have and want reinforced.

I suspect there are many highly qualified individuals in government and in the private sector who would present us with excellent choices for president, but who don't have the unquenchable need for attention that drives them to enter the race as it is currently structured.

Mike Rodda

Garfield

