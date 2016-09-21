Home /
Madame Tussauds separates wax figures of Pitt, Jolie
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
NEW YORK — The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split is a literal one at several Madame Tussauds wax museums.
A spokeswoman for the wax museum in London said they wanted to mirror Jolie and Pitt's separation, which came to light Tuesday. She said the wax figures "are now featured at a respectful distance from each other."
Jolie's figure has been placed near one of Nicole Kidman. Pitt's is hanging out with the figure of his co-star in several films, Morgan Freeman.
The couple will also be split up at Madame Tussauds' museums in the U.S.
Madame Tussauds says figures of Jolie and Pitt are on display at 15 of its 20 locations across the globe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Madame Tussauds separates wax figures of Pitt, Jolie
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.