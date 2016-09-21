Madame Tussauds separates wax figures of Pitt, Jolie

NEW YORK — The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split is a literal one at several Madame Tussauds wax museums.

A spokeswoman for the wax museum in London said they wanted to mirror Jolie and Pitt's separation, which came to light Tuesday. She said the wax figures "are now featured at a respectful distance from each other."

Jolie's figure has been placed near one of Nicole Kidman. Pitt's is hanging out with the figure of his co-star in several films, Morgan Freeman.

The couple will also be split up at Madame Tussauds' museums in the U.S.

Madame Tussauds says figures of Jolie and Pitt are on display at 15 of its 20 locations across the globe.