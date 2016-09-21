Marinade makes beef tasty and tender filling for tacos

You'll need to plan ahead for these Mexican-inspired tacos as they need at least 2 hours marinating time.

Carne Asada Tacos

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

Vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, trimmed of fat and silverskin

1 bunch fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped white onion

2 bunches green onions, trimmed to 5 inches

8 small soft corn tortillas

1 cup green tomatillo salsa

1 lime, quartered

Combine lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and cayenne pepper in a shallow baking pan (or zip-close plastic bag). Add the steak. Flip. Cover and chill, 2 to 24 hours.

Pull steak out of marinade. Pat dry. Sprinkle with a little salt. Let rest at room temperature, 30 minutes.

Heap cilantro and white onion in a bowl. Sprinkle with a little salt. Toss.

Rub green onions with 1 teaspoon oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Grill steak over a medium-hot fire, about 4 minutes per side for medium. Slide onto a platter and cover loosely with foil. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, set green onions on the grates crosswise. Grill, rolling occasionally, until tender and nicely tattooed, about 8 minutes. Grill tortillas until they show light marks, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Slice steak along the grain into 3-inch-wide sections, then across the grain into thin strips. Douse with any accumulated juices.

For each taco, spread a grilled tortilla with a spoonful of tomatillo salsa. Add a heap of steak, a scoop of the cilantro mix, a couple of green onions and a squeeze of lime.

Makes: 4 servings.

Recipe by Leah Eskin

Food on 09/21/2016