Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 12:46 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTOS, VIDEO: 45-plus lined up for free food ahead of Little Rock Chick-fil-A opening

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.

customers-on-wednesday-sept-21-2016-get-read-to-camp-out-overnight-for-the-opening-of-the-chick-fil-a-location-at-2-bass-pro-drive-in-south-little-rock

PHOTO BY LINDSAY ABLES

Customers on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, get read to camp out overnight for the opening of the Chick-fil-A location at 2 Bass Pro Drive in south Little Rock

First 100 opening event at Chick-fil-A in south LR

Tents begin to fill the parking lot of Little Rock's newest Chick-fil-A location at 2 Bass Pro Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, as part of the chain's First 100 event. The restaurant opens Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.
The interior of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in south Little Rock at 2 Bass Pro Drive.

More than 45 people have already lined up outside Little Rock’s latest Chick-fil-A location for the chance to get free food for a year ahead of the restaurant’s Thursday opening.

A Chick-fil-A spokesman said the parking lot began to fill up with tents around 8:20 a.m. for the First 100 event, a 13-year-old tradition for the chain.

The restaurant at 2 Bass Pro Drive in the Otter Creek area near Bass Pro Shops and Outlets of Little Rock off Interstate 30 is set to open Thursday morning.

The first 100 customers Thursday will receive a digital card preloaded with a one-year supply of 52 meals — the signature Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium beverage, according to the company.

Kharma says... September 21, 2016 at 12:16 p.m.

People love them some free stuff.

