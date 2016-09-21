PHOTOS, VIDEO: 45-plus lined up for free food ahead of Little Rock Chick-fil-A opening

More than 45 people have already lined up outside Little Rock’s latest Chick-fil-A location for the chance to get free food for a year ahead of the restaurant’s Thursday opening.

A Chick-fil-A spokesman said the parking lot began to fill up with tents around 8:20 a.m. for the First 100 event, a 13-year-old tradition for the chain.

The restaurant at 2 Bass Pro Drive in the Otter Creek area near Bass Pro Shops and Outlets of Little Rock off Interstate 30 is set to open Thursday morning.

The first 100 customers Thursday will receive a digital card preloaded with a one-year supply of 52 meals — the signature Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium beverage, according to the company.