21 states challenge new overtime rule

Arkansas has joined 20 other states in filing a lawsuit against a new overtime rule created by the U.S. Department of Labor, the attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit asks the court to prevent the rule, which increases the salary threshold for employees to be exempt from overtime, from taking place on Dec. 1, the news release said.

The new overtime rule says employees who earn less than $913 a week are entitled to overtime pay.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement the new overtime rule would increase salary costs for the state, cities and counties, and small businesses.

"Concern over this new regulation from Washington has been a consistent topic at regulatory roundtables that I have been holding across the State," she said in a prepared statement.

"Business owners, sheriffs, mayors and county judges are all concerned about how they are going to implement this rule without being forced to fire hardworking employees," she said.

-- Jessica Seaman

L'Oreal plant to get 4,000 solar panels

L'Oreal USA, the cosmetics company, said Tuesday it is installing 4,000 solar panels at its North Little Rock facility.

The company also is planning a similar solar project at its manufacturing facility in Florence, Ky. Both the North Little Rock and Kentucky projects are part of the company's goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 60 percent by 2020. The new systems should be operational next year.

"It's a major step forward in our goal to achieve carbon neutrality," said Eric Fox, plant manager at the North Little Rock facility.

L'Oreal installed a solar array at the North Little Rock plant in 2012. It supplies 100 percent of its outdoor lighting needs, the news release said.

The North Little Rock plant is 446,691 square feet and houses cosmetics production for brands including Maybelline, L'Oreal Paris, Essie and Lancome.

-- Jessica Seaman

Index off 3.29; USA Truck at yearly low

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 3.29 to 333.67 Tuesday.

"The major averages pared early gains to advance modestly Tuesday as the Fed began its two-day September policy meeting," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

USA Truck set a 52-week low.

Total volume for the index was 15.3 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/21/2016