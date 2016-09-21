Nutrition bigger deal these days

These days, you would be hard-pressed to find an NFL player who doesn't take his nutrition seriously.

Sometimes it's forced, as the New England Patriots have a dietitian on staff, Ted Harper, who keeps a careful eye on what the players eat, particularly inside the team facility.

For other players, it's a way of life: New York Jets teammates are seeing how Matt Forte's clean-eating habits are keeping him -- just a couple of months from his 31st birthday -- able to get 52 carries in the first two games of the season.

Although Forte is careful about what he puts in his body, his head coach wasn't during his own playing days.

"We had McDonald's every day for lunch," Jets Coach Todd Bowles said Monday, speaking of his days as a defensive back with Washington. "Quarter pounder with cheese, apple pie, french fries. Every day."

Bowles spent seven years total with Washington. His first stint came from 1986-90, and the team made the postseason three of those five years, so it's hard to argue that the players' choice of food affected their play.

"Friday was Italian day," Bowles said. "We had pizza and Italian food. Monday through Thursday we had McDonald's. It was brought in. Our lunch time was McDonald's back then. Every day. No lie."

Wonder if Bowles' new running back would approve?

That's so wrong

It was a tough game for the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. They lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, found themselves tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card spot, and they got in a benches-clearing shout-fest with the Dodgers when starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner decided to yell at outfielder Yasiel Puig.

But that's not all. It was a tough night for whoever is behind the Giants' Twitter account as well, as that person sent out regrettable tweet.

"Mr. Bumgarner gets KKKike for the 3rd time tonight," it read.

Yikes.

What the author was trying to say was Bumgarner struck out Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez (note the accent) three times during Monday night's game.

So the intent seems innocent enough, but "KKK" is the nickname of the extremist group the Ku Klux Klan. Then the author mashed up "KKK" with Enrique Hernandez's nickname, only the person forgot the accent. Kiké is his nickname, but without the accent, it's an offensive ethnic slur for Jewish people.

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was published.

Signing pays off

The Tim Tebow signing is already paying off for the New York Mets.

Tebow Mets jerseys have been for sale online only since last weekend, but the jersey is already a red-hot commodity.

Tebow, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets earlier this month, reported Monday to the organization's instructional league in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Already, team merchandisers are racing to keep up with demand for his merchandise, including his No. 15 jerseys.

And now that the jerseys are available online, Tebow mania is spreading, as only jerseys featuring Noah Syndergaard and custom nameplates are selling more.

The sales numbers should come as no surprise because the former Heisman Trophy winner's collegiate and pro merchandise sold extremely well. ESPN reported that Tebow recently signed a special agreement with Majestic Athletic that allows the company to sell his merchandise before he makes the club's 40-man roster, which is usually a requirement for such sales.

The official Tebow Mets pinstripe uniform jerseys are selling for $119.99, but shipping is free. If that's too steep, you can always opt for a $29.99 T-shirt.

SPORTS QUIZ

How many seasons has Matt Forte rushed for more than 1,000 yards during his first eight years in the NFL?

ANSWER

Five (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Sports on 09/21/2016