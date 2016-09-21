Police: Victim had 'substantial injuries' to face after being jumped, stomped on in Little Rock

A 34-year-old Little Rock man suffered facial injuries police described as "substantial" when he was jumped during a robbery Tuesday night, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of west Daisy Gatson Bates Dr., which is near Little Rock Central High School.

About six people were in the area when police pulled up, the report said, but all of them except the victim left the area, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, who the report said had "substantial injuries to his face," told investigators he had been jumped and then robbed by a group of men who "stomped on his head."

"He said he knew who did it, but could not give a description or names," police wrote.

The assailants got away with an unknown amount of money from the victim, the report said.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police noted he was difficult to understand because of his injuries and that officers were unable to speak with him later at the hospital "due to his condition."

No arrests have been made.