Protesters in police shooting injure officers, shut highway
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:15 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that left about a dozen officers injured in North Carolina's largest city and shut down a highway after the fatal shooting of a black man by Charlotte police who said he was armed and posed a threat.
The protests broke out Tuesday after 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by a black officer at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side. They continued into early Wednesday morning, when TV footage showed dozens of protesters on Interstate 85 apparently looting semi-trucks and setting their contents on fire on the highway.
Neither the North Carolina Highway Patrol nor Charlotte police could immediately be reached for comment about the Wednesday morning protests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation website showed a portion of I-85 near the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus was closed in both directions early Wednesday. The website said the closure was due to police activity.
Tuesday night, a larger group of demonstrators gathered near the scene of the shooting. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that demonstrators were destroying marked police vehicles and that approximately 12 officers had been injured, including one who was hit in the face with a rock. Photos and TV video showed police firing tear gas to break up the crowd. Some officers were in riot gear.
By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the streets were quiet with no protesters in sight and I-85 was moving again. Broken glass and rocks littered the ground where a police car had been vandalized. Less than 5 miles away, wooden pallets barricaded the entrance of a Wal-Mart that had apparently been looted.
The unrest in Charlotte came just hours after another demonstration in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the shooting there of an unarmed black man by police.
Charlotte police officers went to the complex about 4 p.m. looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they saw Scott — who was not the suspect they were looking for — inside a car, department spokesman Keith Trietley said in a statement.
Officers say they saw Scott get out of the car with a gun and then get back in, Trietley said. When officers approached, the man exited the car with the gun again. At that point, officers deemed the man a threat and at least one fired a weapon, he said.
Scott was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Officer Brentley Vinson, who shot Scott, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases. Vinson has been with the department for two years.
Detectives recovered a gun at the scene and were interviewing witnesses, Trietley said.
Police blocked access to the area, which is about a mile from the campus of the UNC at Charlotte, as protesters gathered after the shooting.
Video from WCCB-TV in Charlotte showed police in riot gear stretched across a two-lane road confronting protesters at the apartment complex later in the night. Some of the officers flanked the main line on one side of the road.
Some protesters were heard yelling "Black lives matter," and "Hands up, don't shoot!" One person held up a sign saying "Stop Killing Us."
Other footage showed protesters lingering around a police vehicle after shattering its windows.
One television news crew retreated from the scene after demonstrators began rocking their remote van, which was parked near the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts appealed for calm and tweeted that "the community deserves answers."
In Tulsa, hundreds of people rallied outside police headquarters calling for the firing of police officer Betty Shelby, who shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher on Friday during a confrontation in the middle of a road that was captured on police dashcam and helicopter video.
Shelby's attorney has said Crutcher was not following the officers' commands and that Shelby was concerned because he kept reaching for his pocket as if he were carrying a weapon. An attorney representing Crutcher's family says Crutcher committed no crime and gave officers no reason to shoot him.
Local and federal investigations into that shooting are ongoing.
Kharma says... September 21, 2016 at 7:29 a.m.
"... protesters on Interstate 85 apparently looting semi-trucks and setting their contents on fire on the highway." I wonder if the idiots stole what they didn't destroy? "Free" stuff does apparently sooth the troubled soul.
Home-grown domestic terrorists at it again. Way to get the general population to care about your concerns people!
DontSweatIt says... September 21, 2016 at 8:43 a.m.
I have lost all respect for the BLM. All they want to do to destroy & loot. If all of them had JOBS, they wouldn't have time for this BS. Why not spend your free time in making your neighborhoods a better place to live? You don't seem interested in that! COMPLY & YOU WON'T DIE!!
Pearl1975 says... September 21, 2016 at 8:51 a.m.
The police need to arrest all of these folks breaking the law. Come on, BLM - surely you won't expect to act uncivilized & break the law - & not go to jail? Let's stop rewarding bad behavior like this, by calling it a protest. This is not a protest, but is more of a riot. How are your actions any better than the shooting itself?
JakeTidmore says... September 21, 2016 at 8:53 a.m.
Police killed an unarmed man; police kill wrong guy. Police kill a kid with a BB gun. And all you idiots can spout is basically: If you don't comply, the police can execute you right on the spot.
What totalitarian government do you represent?!!
The police were WRONG to do these things. And when they're wrong, you are not doing yourself or your nation any favors by covering it up.
If the police wrongly killed one of my family, you'd best not show up at our family gathering spitting out your BS about "Comply or die." You might find we'll apply some of that same reasoning on you and see how you like it.
Packman says... September 21, 2016 at 8:55 a.m.
Let's see if I have this straight. A guy enters a vehicle and exits holding a gun after being confronted by the police. The cops view the situation as life-threatening and justifiably use deadly force. Citizens inspired by BLM and that 3rd string QB from San Francisco commit various crimes in "protest", including theft of property, destruction of public property, assault with deadly weapons, and other criminal behavior. Instead of supporting the cops and the rule of law, the Charlotte mayor tweets: "the community deserves answers."
.
Does any reasonable person, conservative or liberal, actually support the Black Lives Matter movement?
Kharma says... September 21, 2016 at 9:07 a.m.
Jake if we are idiots then you are an 'effin idiot to support rioting, looting, arson, pillaging, &c. In what jacked-up leftist world view does stealing and destroying other people's property, or blocking an interstate, serve to protest the very few incidents of police shooting someone who should not have been shot.
If the police shot someone unlawfully then that can be dealt with otherwise. Nothing you or any of the freaks that support the rioters and looters can say makes what they are doing acceptable.
