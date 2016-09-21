North Little Rock convenience store shooting leaves 1 hurt; 1 arrested

A man was shot and hurt Tuesday night by an out-of-state man attempting to buy marijuana from him at a convenience store in North Little Rock, police say.

Leland Bennett, 30, of Nahunta, Ga., is being held on a charge of first-degree battery in the 10:04 p.m. shooting at Superstop at 1424 N. Locust St. that left Deon Luckett, 28, of Sherwood injured, authorities said in a news release.

When asked for his identification, Luckett, who was bloodied and incomprehensible at times when authorities interviewed him, told police that his black leather wallet was in the center console of his silver 2005 Nissan Altima, according to a report.

He added: "Hey, there is some weed in there, too." The report noted that a responding officer then found two small bags containing marijuana.

A convenience store clerk told authorities that he had heard a gunshot while inside and then walked outside to find Luckett bleeding in a vehicle. Another employee said she heard what she believed to be multiple gunshots.

Luckett had a gunshot wound on the left side of his neck and a hole in his shirt near his right shoulder, police said. He was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Bennett fled the scene and was later found after authorities set up a perimeter in the area of the shooting, according to the release. He was questioned at the detective division and then arrested.

Bennett, who was booked shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, remained at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.