Arkansas State Police asked to help investigate college student's 2015 killing

Arkansas State Police have been requested to help investigate the fatal shooting of a college student in Pine Bluff who was killed a year ago this week, authorities said in a news release.

Keith Wilbert Jr., 21, was killed Sept. 23, 2015, when three men entered his home around 2:30 a.m. and shot him, according to previous reporting by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Wilbert shared the home with four fellow University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students who were all present when the shooting occurred, police have said.

A Pine Bluff man was arrested in connection with Wilbert's death in January, but that charge was later dropped.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter recently requested for special agents from the state police criminal investigations division to review the Pine Bluff Police Department's file on the killing and assist the local department in the continuing investigation, according to the release.

"I believe someone knows more about what happened that night,” Hunter said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding the killing or about people who may have been in the home is asked to contact state police at (501) 618-8100.