Style: Family Day focuses on 'Peace, Love & AETN'

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
For decades, it has presented TV shows that have taught everything from the alphabet to how to prepare boeuf bourguignon (beef burgundy), Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section. Now, AETN is celebrating its 50th birthday with a few of its favorite neighbors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in Conway.
AETN Family Day has been an every-other-year celebration but the last one was in 2013. Organizers decided to skip 2015 so they could have a big blowout for the 50th anniversary. The past few decades will be an important part of the party, themed “Peace, Love & AETN.”
