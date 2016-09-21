Teague, Pulliam cruise to victory

CABOT -- Tucker Teague is playing his best golf at one of the best times possible.

The Little Rock Christian sophomore fired a 5-under 67 at Cypress Creek Golf Course on Tuesday to earn medalist honors at the 5A-Central Tournament.

Teague's round on the 6,303-yard, par 72 course consisted of 7 birdies, 9 pars and 2 bogeys. He was 4-under on the front nine and 1-under on the back nine.

"The best round I've had prior to this was a 71, and that was my practice round [on Monday]," Teague said. "The best round I've had in a [tournament] is a 75. I've won a couple of tournaments at my home course [Chenal], and I've shot an even par and a one-over there, but I've never been a medalist [at a high school event]."

Little Rock Christian won both the boys and girls team titles, with scores of 297 and 277, respectively. Pulaski Academy was the runner-up in both events.

Pulaski Academy senior and defending Class 5A state medalist Audrey Pulliam was the girls medalist with a 6-over 78.

Teague's round started with birdies on the 301-yard par 4 No. 1 and on the 329-yard par 4 No. 2.

"I birdied the first two holes in my practice round, so I knew I was capable of getting off to a good start," Teague said. "That was the main key for me. I thought every part of my game was on today. Off the tee, I hit most of the fairways and my second shots, I was able to get most of them to within 20 yards of the pin. I can only think of one or two holes where I could have gotten a better putt. Seven birdies in one round is by far the best I've ever had."

Nathan Martin also got off to a quick start and posted his best round of his career. The Sylvan Hills sophomore birdied three of his first four holes and was 1-under after the front nine. He finished with a 3-over 75, good enough for second place.

"After I hit birdies on my first two holes, I was thinking, 'This is going to be a great day,' " said Martin, whose previous best round was an 81. "The back part of the course was a little rough, but overall, I was pleased with my round."

Teague did not suffer his first bogey until the 369-yard par 4 No. 14. He also lost a stroke on No. 16, a 153-yard par 3. But Teague finished his round with a birdie on 18, a 468-yard par 5.

"On No. 16, I didn't hit a great [tee] shot, but I was on the green," Teague said. "I just three-putted for bogey. That last putt lipped out. Despite that, I still had my head up and was able to birdie 18. That was a good ending."

Pulliam earned her fourth conference medalist honor. The Lady Bruins senior birdied No. 1 and No. 18, and she won the meet by 13 strokes.

"I was super nervous today because I knew it was the last time," Pulliam said. "It is such a relief. I'm so excited, and I've been so blessed to have won all four years."

Pulliam said her chipping and putting carried her Tuesday.

"I honestly didn't play an amazing round of golf," Pulliam said. "I was able to score without hitting the ball that well. My tee shots were going right, but I was able to fix that halfway through the round and get those going straight."

Laura Hewitt and Briahna Willis, both of Little Rock Christian, each shot a 91 to tie for second place.

The girls state tournament will be held Sept. 28 at the Hot Springs Country Club. The boys state tournament will be held at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro on Oct. 5.

