Tenure ending, U.N. chief says all hands bloody in Syria

UNITED NATIONS -- Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon railed Tuesday against leaders who keep "feeding the war machine" in Syria as he bowed out of the world stage.

Ban made his final speeches at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. He did so against a backdrop of mounting bloodshed and a failing cease-fire in Syria, escalating attacks around the world by Islamic extremists, and millions of people fleeing fighting and poverty.

The U.N. chief, whose 10-year period at the helm of the world body ends Dec. 31, vented his pent-up frustration with uncharacteristic candor, telling the opening of the General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting that "powerful patrons" on both sides in the Syrian conflict -- which he did not identify -- "have blood on their hands."

"Present in this hall today are representatives of governments that have ignored, facilitated, funded, participated in or even planned and carried out atrocities inflicted by all sides of the Syria conflict against Syrian civilians," he said.

But Ban blamed the Syrian government for the most deaths. He said it was continuing to drop barrel bombs on neighborhoods and torture thousands of detainees. Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned Ban's address and contended that the U.N had failed to resolve any conflicts on his watch.

Ban spoke as the U.S., Russia and more than a dozen other countries attempted to resurrect a week-old truce, and Washington and Moscow argued over who was responsible for an attack Monday on an aid convoy that killed some 20 civilians and that the U.N. chief denounced as a "sickening, savage and apparently deliberate attack." Ban called the bombers "cowards."

The Syrian conflict has killed as many as 500,000 people, contributed to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II and allowed the Islamic State extremist group to emerge as a global threat.

Ban also criticized authoritarian and undemocratic tendencies among world leaders bent on clinging to power. In addition to Syria, he listed a host of "grave security threats" -- fighting in Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and the Sahel region of Africa, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict where "the prospects for a two-state solution are being lowered by the day."

But he also noted positive global developments during his decade as the U.N. chief. He cited the rise of "people power" with mobile phones that now blanket the world, reductions in poverty, political transitions in Burma and Sri Lanka, and the cease-fire agreement in Colombia.

