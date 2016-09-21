Trump says he's 'very troubled' by Tulsa police shooting

CLEVELAND — Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "very troubled" by last week's fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in Oklahoma, as he made a fresh appeal to black voters who have supported Democrats in the past by overwhelming margins.

Trump's event with one of his top black supporters, Pastor Darrell Scott, at the minister's New Spirit Revival Center, took a bizarre turn when the Republican nominee was introduced by boxing promoter Don King, who used a racial slur as he made the case for black voters to support Trump.

Trump's latest foray into the black community not only sought to connect with voters in Cleveland, home to a large community of black voters key to rival Hillary Clinton's prospects in Ohio, but also with moderate suburban voters, who frequently hear Clinton describe Trump as extreme.

King, introducing Trump, raised eyebrows when he said a black man is always framed by his skin color, recalling that he once told pop icon Michael Jackson "if you're poor, you're a 'poor Negro.' If you're rich, you're a 'rich Negro.'" An educated black man is "an intellectual negro."

King, who is black, continued: "If you're a dancing and sliding and gliding n-----— I mean Negro — you are 'a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro.'" Gasps and laughs could be heard from the audience.

