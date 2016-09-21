Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 8:48 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

VIDEO: Razorback O-line target Chuck Filiaga

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:50 p.m.

ESPN rates Chuck Filiaga the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation.

Chuck Filiaga practice clips

Arkansas offensive line target Chuck Filiaga of Aledo, Texas, goes through practice Wednesday. (By Richard Davenport)
Offensive tackle and Arkansas target Chuck Filiaga and Aledo High School in Texas practiced this morning for their upcoming game against Chisholm Trail of Fort Worth on Friday.

Filiaga, 6-7, 334 pounds has helped the 3-0 Bearcats average 533 yards of offense a game this season.

He has narrowed his list of offers down to Arkansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. He plans to take all five of his official visits.

ESPN rates him the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 139 overall prospect in the nation.

