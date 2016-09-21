VIDEO: Razorback O-line target Chuck Filiaga

Offensive tackle and Arkansas target Chuck Filiaga and Aledo High School in Texas practiced this morning for their upcoming game against Chisholm Trail of Fort Worth on Friday.

Filiaga, 6-7, 334 pounds has helped the 3-0 Bearcats average 533 yards of offense a game this season.

He has narrowed his list of offers down to Arkansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. He plans to take all five of his official visits.

ESPN rates him the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 139 overall prospect in the nation.