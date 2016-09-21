Young black bear leads police on 2-hour chase through city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A young black bear led police on a two-hour chase through the streets of downtown Anchorage, Alaska — scurrying down sidewalks and across lanes of traffic and even ducking behind a Pizza Hut along the way.

The Anchorage Police Department said they first received a call about the four-legged suspect around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police followed the bear until after 8 p.m., when the state Department of Fish and Game ended the animal's city tour.

Video of the bear's exploits posted on Facebook by Anchorage police had been viewed more than 1 million times.

No one was hurt during the bear's escapades. Police said wildlife officials relocated the furry tourist.

Anchorage is home to some 300 bears, but police say encounters like this are rare.