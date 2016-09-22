Auction to support development center

Every student and client at the Lonoke Exceptional Development Center has a goal. Whether it is to develop motor skills, work on communication or get a job, children and adults at the center work every day to overcome their disabilities and meet their needs.

LEDC is a nonprofit organization licensed by Arkansas Developmental Disability Services with campuses in Lonoke and Cabot. The center offers various programs that provide skills and opportunities for those who have developmental disabilities. On Sept. 27, the center’s main fundraiser — Fine Arts for Exceptional Hearts — will take place at the Cabot National Guard Armory.

When Gina Quattlebaum, public relations director for LEDC, talks about what the center does, she can’t help but think of specific cases. The services provided by the center — day treatment for children and adults, early intervention, occupational therapy and more — are all attached to a name and a face of someone who is currently or has in the past utilized those services.

“We get excited to see their accomplishments,” Quattlebaum said. “We see some who start in a wheelchair and move to a walker. We see that progression. … We may see them come in in a wheelchair; then the next thing we know, they’re in a walker, and then braces to help them walk. We all just cheer and are so proud of them that they keep trying to get up and go.”

One part of LEDC is the developmental preschool.

Quattlebaum said some children attend only for a short time until their goals are met, and others stay longer because of their disabilities.

“We’re not a day care,” she said. “Each one of our children here has individual goals and objectives. It could be something as easy as rolling a ball on the floor or grasping a spoon. … There’s a wide range of children we serve here. There could be a child who is not reaching their milestones because they were premature. Maybe they had a surgery that prevented them from sitting up. On the other side, we do see children here who have experienced neglect.”

The LEDC adult programs include community activities, work opportunities and waiver programs for clients with disabilities.

“They have daily activities planned, as well as supported employment, which is a big deal,” Quattlebaum said. “Our clients want to do what everyone else wants to do. They want to be as self-sufficient as they can be. They want to work. They want that same opportunity.”

Quattlebaum said the annual Fine Arts for Exceptional Hearts is a key fundraiser for the center.

“We always have this one fundraiser every year,”

Quattlebaum said of the event. “I know people get hounded every day. There are a lot of organizations in Cabot. This is really the one time a year we ask for support. … We are serving kids right here in Cabot. We’re probably serving one of your neighbors.”

Fine Arts for Exceptional Hearts will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets are $35 each or $275 for a table of eight.

Tables will display the sponsoring business or group’s name.

The event will include a seated dinner, performances, and silent and live auctions.

“What we added last year was that our kiddos [from the LEDC preschool] performed,” Quattlebaum said. “They stole the show. They did amazing. I call it ‘inspirational performances’ because I know it inspires me.”

This year, LEDC is also selling raffle tickets for a Ruger 10/22 Takedown TALO Custom rifle and case, donated by Unlimited Firearms and Outfitters. The drawing will take place at Fine Arts for Exceptional Hearts.

For tickets to the event, raffle tickets and to donate items for the auctions, contact Quattlebaum at (501) 628-5580 or gquattlebaum@lonokexs.com.

To find out more about LEDC, visit www.lonokeexceptional.org.