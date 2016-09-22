COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Sept. 22

Go Native! Grow Native!

RUSSELLVILLE — Go Native! Grow Native! will be presented from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests’ office, 605 W. Main St., with free native seeds available while supplies last. Thirteen booths will offer information on Monarch butterflies, native plants, invasive plants, Firewise, Acres for Wildlife, Project Learning Tree, a heritage seed bank and more. Three presentations — The Importance of Pollinators; Beekeeping 101; and Invasive Plants: What Not to Plant — will be offered beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, call (479) 964-7200 or visit www.facebook.com/events/722930724526883.

Sept. 22 and 23

Book Sale

CONWAY — The Olin C. and Marjorie H. Bailey Library at Hendrix College will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the library. A wide variety of used books will be for sale, priced $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks. The public is invited. For more information, call Britt Murphy, library director, at (501) 450-1288 or Lynn Beatty at (501) 450-4556.

Sept. 22 and 24

Junkfest

SEARCY COUNTY — Junkfest, an annual community yard sale in Searcy County, takes place through Saturday, with yard sales in Marshall, Leslie and St. Joe. There will also be sales, specials and deals at local antique stores, flea markets and thrift stores. Junkfest will coincide with the multicounty Ozark Byways Buy Days on Saturday. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Sept. 22 – Oct. 1

10th Annual ArtsFest

CONWAY — ArtsFest, Conway’s citywide celebration of the arts, will mark its 10th anniversary with this year’s festival, today through Oct. 1, at locations throughout the city. ArtsFest is planned and presented by the Conway Alliance for the Arts. Events, which are free and family-friendly, include visual arts, dance, music, creative writing, film, theater and more. For a complete schedule of ArtsFest activities, visit

www.artsinconway.org.

Sept. 24

Brass in the Clouds

RUSSELLVILLE — Performers from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will present the 12th annual Brass in the Clouds concert, co-sponsored by Mount Nebo State Park, at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Nebo’s Sunset Point. The public is invited to attend. Trombone, trumpet and horn ensembles will perform under the direction of Sean Reed and T.J. Perry, assistant professors of music. Mount Nebo State Park

recommends that audience members bring blankets or chairs for seating. For more information, call

(479) 968-0368, or visit www.atu.edu/music.

Author Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present the fourth annual Author Fair from 1-4 p.m. The event, which will take place during Banned Books Week and ArtsFest 2016, will celebrate the freedom to create and the art of the writer. Authors from many genres will be featured, and books will be available for purchase. Participants will learn what it takes to write and sell nonfiction, novels, children’s books, literature, poetry and more. Published authors who would like to attend the event may contact the library. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Garage Sale

MAUMELLE — A large multifamily garage sale, sponsored by the Maumelle AARP Chapter, will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 174 Lily Drive to help support the group’s community-service projects. The sale will include household and yard items, clothing, linens, a large-screen Sony HD TV (rear projection), an exercise bike, knickknacks, books and more. For more information, call (501) 231-7445.

Sept. 26

Audubon Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 10 of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences (in the basement’s north hall) at Hendrix College. Many Happy Days I’ve Squandered: Part 2 will be presented by Jack Stewart, a director of the National Audubon Society and education chair of the Arkansas Audubon Society. He will focus on adventures spawned by some of the natural-history books he has read. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to join members for the program. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions to the center.

Punt, Pass and Kick

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will host a Punt, Pass and Kick competition at 5:30 p.m. at Vick Field, 915 E. Parkway Drive. The free football competition is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 15. Registration forms are available at the Hughes Community Center, or register at the event. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Sept. 28

Conway Writer’s Group Reading

CONWAY — The Conway Writer’s Group will celebrate ArtsFest with a reading of original works by local authors at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Following the ArtsFest theme of “Conway Marks the Spot,” authors Robert Reising, Jean Leffler, Paula Abernathy, Libbey Talley, Bryan Williams, Kathy Kordsmeier, Joyce Holder, Joyce Rossi and Harvey Melton will read from original works that put Conway at the center of the story. Mike Abernathy will be the master of ceremonies for the event. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Sept. 28 and 29

Artist in Residence Events

CONWAY — Kelly Link, an author of “speculative” or “slipstream” fiction, will visit the University of Central Arkansas as Artist in Residence in conjunction with the 10th celebration of ArtsFest in Conway. Link’s works include Get in Trouble, Stranger Things Happen, Magic for Beginners and Pretty Monsters. Link will have a public reading and book-signing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 107 of the UCA College of Business. She will offer a masterclass for creative writers at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Room 331 of the College of Business. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Office of the Dean, College of Fine Arts and Communication, at (501) 450-3293 or emailjdmiller@uca.edu.

ONGOING

Papier Maché Masks Class

CONWAY— Learn how to make Halloween papier maché masks with artist Melinda Lindsay Engelhardt at the Faulkner County Library. The class will meet from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, starting today and running through Oct. 27. The class is open to adults and children ages 8 and older. Preregistration is encouraged. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Stroke Support Group meets from 1-2 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. Participants are invited to have coffee and share stories about life after stroke. They gain practical guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, with resource networking. The free meetings feature special guest speakers and topics of interest.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. The meetings are open to anyone interested in coins, tokens, medals, paper money, documents, etc. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Upcoming

Benefit Rummage Sale and Blessing of the Animals

HEBER SPRINGS — St. Francis Episcopal Church, 20 Woodland Cove, just off Arkansas 110 across from the Heber Springs Sports Complex, will have a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. All proceeds from the sale will go to the operation of the Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter and the St. Francis Discretionary General Fund. St. Francis will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the church. All are invited to bring their pets to the ceremony. Donations of dry dog, puppy, cat and kitten food will be accepted at the sale Oct. 1 and given to the humane society. For more information, call Kathy Shell at (501) 206-5140 or Nancy Spaulding at (501) 733-1704, or the church office at (501) 362-3111 or (501) 365-6564.

Arkansas Tech Open House

RUSSELLVILLE — High school students and other individuals interested in learning more about educational opportunities at Arkansas Tech University are invited to the 20th annual Arkansas Tech Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center. Campus tours will depart from the library every 15 minutes. Representatives from every degree program offered at Tech will be available to answer questions and speak with prospective students. The Tech Open House door prize will be a fall 2017 tuition scholarship to Arkansas Tech. For more information, call (479) 968-0343 or (800) 582-6953, or visit www.atu.edu/admissions.

Public Lecture

CONWAY — Hendrix College will host Cacao Biology, Chocolate Culture: An Ecology of Colonial Knowledge and the Genesis of Taste, a public lecture by Kathryn E. Sampeck, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Mills C in the Mills Social Sciences Center. The lecture, sponsored by the Hendrix Sociology and Anthropology Club, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Hendrix anthropology professor Stacey Schwartzkopf at (501) 505-1507 or schwartzkopf@hendrix.edu.

Hilliard Speech Showcase

CONWAY — The annual Hilliard Speech Showcase will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in Room 100 of the University of Central Arkansas College of Business. The event, which was created to honor the memory of Olive Hilliard, who served as a professor at UCA from 2003 until her death in 2010, showcases outstanding students from Principles of Communication classes. Students are nominated by their instructor and audition for the semifinals. The winner and runner-up will receive a cash prize. The Olive M. Hilliard Fund supports the showcase winners. To contribute, contact the UCA Foundation or the School of Communication office at (501) 450-3344. For more information, contact Teri Colaianni, Hilliard Speech Showcase committee chair, at (501) 450-5603 or teric@uca.edu.

Leslie Mountain Man Rendezvous

LESLIE — The fifth annual Leslie Mountain Man Rendezvous will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in downtown Leslie. The free event will feature pre-1840 history coming alive, as well as vendors. Public, private and home schools are invited to attend Oct. 7. Downtown Leslie offers historic homes and buildings, the Ozark Heritage Arts Center, antique stores, shops, art, restaurants, lodging and sourdough bread baked in a brick oven. The rendezvous is sponsored by the Leslie Area Merchants Association and the Early Arkansaw Re-enactors Association. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place Oct. 8 in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. The one-day workshop offers beginner instruction by Wayne Randolph and intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. A limited number of loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or calling (501)-206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

2016 Krueger Lecture

RUSSELLVILLE — Paul Andrew Hutton, professor of history at the University of New Mexico, will be the guest speaker for the sixth annual David W. Krueger Lecture at Arkansas Tech University. Hutton will offer a lecture titled Davy Crockett and the Creation of an American Legend at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall. A reception will follow. The lecture is free and open to the public. Krueger served on the Arkansas Tech history faculty from 1960 to 2010. For more information, call (479) 968-0265.

Third Thursday Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Third Thursday Farmers Market will be open from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Courtyard, 130 Village Lane. The market features plants, produce and herbs. Setup is at 8 a.m., and there are no vendor fees.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.