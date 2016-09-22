COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Sept. 22 – Sept. 24

Junkfest

SEARCY COUNTY — Junkfest, an annual community yard sale in Searcy County, takes place through Saturday, with yard sales in Marshall, Leslie and St. Joe. There will also be sales, specials and deals at local antique stores, flea markets and thrift stores. Junkfest will coincide with the multicounty Ozark Byways Buy Days on Saturday. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Sept. 24

Girl Scouts Informational Meeting

CABOT — The Juliette Low Service Unit of the Girl Scouts Diamonds — Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas will hold a Girl Scouts informational meeting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Joyland Skate Center, 2020 S. Second St. Girls in kindergarten through the 12th grade in the Cabot, Beebe, Lonoke, Carlisle, England and Hazen school districts who are interested in learning more about joining a Girl Scout troop and their parents are invited. Admission and skating will be free, but there must be a parent/guardian present with each child. Volunteers and Girl Scouts from the service unit will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, contact Beverly Keathley at beverlykeathley@yahoo.com or (501) 606-1539.

A Trial by Jury Dinner Party

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present A Trial by Jury Dinner Party from 6-9 p.m. at the Courthouse. The admission charge is $20. After a Dutch-oven meal, guests will proceed to the 1888 Courthouse to take part in a living-history drama, during which they will determine the guilt or innocence of a man accused of murder. The drama is based upon an actual trial that took place in the same courtroom. Participants are asked to wear casual dress or a 19th-century costume. For more information or to register, call (870) 878-6765.

Open Mic at The Ken Theatre

McCRORY — There will be an open-mic event at 7 p.m. at The Ken Theatre, 103 E. Second St. All are invited to attend and sing a favorite song, play an instrument, sing karaoke or just listen. Admission is free, but donations of food items for the school backpack program and school supplies will be accepted. For more information, call (870) 919-0903.

Sept. 25

Bark in the Park

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County will host its eighth annual Bark in the Park doggie celebration from noon to 3 p.m. around the amphitheater at Riverside Park. There will be the Running of the Weenies, and Batesville High School’s Future Business Leaders of America will conduct the Best Dog competitions. There will be games and skill events for pets and people, with prizes awarded. A $15 arm band includes an event T-shirt, entry into all competitions and unlimited play at all games. A $5 arm band includes entry into the competitions and participation in each game/skill event one time. Puppies will be available to rent for 15 or 30 minutes. The food booth will include grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips and drinks. For more information, call (870) 613-3045, (870) 307-5305 or the shelter office at (870) 793-0090.

Sept. 26

Potluck Supper

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper at the Cabot Senior Center, 600 N. Grant St., There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Kathy Ball, director of A Veteran’s Best Friend. The ministry trains dogs to provide assistance to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament, which will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, will take place Monday at the Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There is still room for teams in the afternoon slot. The team entry fee for the four-person scramble is $300. To sign up, visit www.jaxmilitarymuseum.org, click on “Golf Tournament September 2016,” then “Team sign-up.” For more information, call Danna Kay Duggar at (501) 241-1943.

Jacksonville Citizens Police Alumni Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will meet at 5:45 p.m. at the Jacksonville Police Department, 1400 Marshall Road. All graduates of the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy are invited to attend. For more information, contact Eleanor Loyd at (501) 412-4115 or mselliel@centurytel.net.

ONGOING

Art Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Wandering the Heartland: Photography by Michael Leonard through Oct. 1 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Adult Education Enrollment

BEEBE — Enrollment has begun for fall classes at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Adult Education centers on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses. The centers provide instruction and testing to students 18 or older who want to obtain a General Educational Development (GED) diploma. Sessions are available in the morning, afternoon and evening, and the classes are free. New enrollment begins every six weeks. To set up an appointment to enroll, call Adult Education at (501) 207-6290. For more information, visit www.asub.edu.

Introduction to Art Courses

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host four-week Introduction to Art courses, offered through Continuing Education. These courses, taught by Leah Balowski, will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Class dates are Sept. 26 – Oct. 19; Oct. 24 – Nov. 16; and Nov. 28 – Dec. 21. The course presents a hands-on approach to the fundamental media, techniques and concepts of making art. The tuition is $35 per student, or $30 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required by contacting Lindsay Wilson-Galloway, director of Ozarka College in Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and at Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance when disaster strikes. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St.

Benefit Rummage Sale and Blessing of the Animals

HEBER SPRINGS — St. Francis Episcopal Church, 20 Woodland Cove, just off Arkansas 110 across from the Heber Springs Sports Complex, will have a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. All proceeds from the sale will go to the operation of the Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter and the St. Francis Discretionary General Fund. St. Francis will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the church. All are invited to bring their pets to the ceremony. Donations of dry dog, puppy, cat and kitten food will be accepted at the sale Oct. 1 and given to the humane society. For more information, call Kathy Shell at (501) 206-5140 or Nancy Spaulding at (501) 733-1704, or the church office at (501) 362-3111 or (501) 365-6564.

North Central District Fair Queen Scholarship

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College has announced that a $500 scholarship will be awarded to the winner of the 2016 North Central District Fair Queen Contest. The pageant, a preliminary to the Arkansas State Fair Queen Contest, will take place Oct. 1 in Ozarka College’s John E. Miller Auditorium, 218 College Drive. The North Central Fair District is made up of Cleburne, Izard, Independence, Sharp, Fulton, Stone and Van Buren counties. For more information about the pageant, call Kathryn Lamb at (870) 291-5237. For more information about Ozarka College scholarships, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — All retired teachers in Lonoke County are invited to a potluck meeting of the Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Mary Alice Hughes will speak to the group about members’ insurance needs. Bring a favorite dish to share and nonperishable food items for the food pantry.

Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Business Expo at the Heber Springs Community Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6. More than 60 exhibitors will display and promote their products and services. The public is invited, and admission is free.

White County Daylily Society Fall Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a fall sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 on the East side of the Courthouse Square with the Farmers Market. The sale will take place rain or shine. All double divisions of lilies will be $4 each.

Pancake Breakfast

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6-10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 204 N. third St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children younger than 10. Proceeds will be used to purchase eyeglasses for local school children and in-need adults, assist local applicants with glaucoma and cataract surgeries, and provide vision-screenings and support the Cabot Lions Scholarship Fund. Used eyeglasses will be collected at the breakfast to recycle to people who need them.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place Oct. 8 in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. The one-day workshop offers beginner instruction by Wayne Randolph and intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 per person for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3.p.m. A limited number of loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or calling (501)-206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE — The Ladies of the Knights and Knights of Columbus Council 11604 will host their 13th annual Oktoberfest at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 108 N. First St. The evening will feature a German dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $15 per adult. Proceeds will be used to fund the Knights and Ladies’ charitable organizations. For tickets or more information, call Theresa at (501) 843-8251 or Linda at (501) 843-7655. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Third Thursday Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Third Thursday Farmers Market will be open from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Courtyard, 130 Village Lane. The market features plants, produce and herbs. Setup is at 8 a.m., and there are no vendor fees.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival Oct. 22 on Main Street. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artist’s booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.