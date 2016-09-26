ASU's Anderson supports coaches after tough start

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is 0-4 for the first time in 15 seasons, but Coach Blake Anderson insists there is no panic and that no major changes are on the horizon.

Anderson expressed support for offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and his senior-laden offensive line while at the same time acknowledging a need to clean up turnovers during Monday’s weekly news conference.

ASU (0-4) doesn’t play again until it hosts Georgia Southern (3-1) in its Sun Belt Conference opener Oct. 5.

“Everybody is all in trying to fix the problem,” Anderson said. “Accountable for the issues, taking ownership. Players included. No pointing fingers and everybody wanting to know how they can right the ship.”

ASU’s biggest issue in Saturday’s 28-23 home loss to Central Arkansas were four turnovers, three that turned into points. ASU has committed seven turnovers this season, hampering an offense that is scoring just 16.3 points per game, 123rd nationally.

But Anderson professed faith in a line that includes five senior starters and has “had success in the past.” He also supported Faulkner, who is in his first season as offensive coordinator.

“I know everybody wants it to be Buster’s fault, but it’s not,” Anderson said. “I tend to believe that you give a guy a job and you let him work at doing it, and that’s what we’re trying to do. But this is not a Buster Faulkner-only issue.”

ASU is averaging 80.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 125th, a season after it ranked 15th at 231.3 yards per game. Anderson said the issues range from play along the line and by its running backs.

“I would say there’s fault all across and all of it has to be fixed,” he said. “There was plenty of blame to go around in all those areas. It’s something we’ve got to address and everybody is working at that right now.”

ASU, last year’s Sun Belt champion, will host Georgia Southern, which won the league title in 2014, at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

“If we play to our ability level I still like our chances to compete for another championship,” Anderson said. “We just have to play better.”

Other notes from Monday’s news conference:

• Blake Anderson said he has gotten 150 to 200 messages in support from fans after Saturday’s loss but also has noticed disappointed fans.

“There’s obviously plenty of loud, very negative voices, and that’s fine,” he said. “They have the right to be that way, and I get it. Everybody is frustrated. Nobody is more frustrated than I am, our staff or our kids.”

• Sophomore nickel back Justin Clifton was ejected from Saturday’s second half because of a targeting foul. By rule, he will be ineligible for Wednesday’s first half against Georgia Southern. Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said freshman Trent Ellis will likely get the start in his place. Ellis had 6 tackles, 2 for a loss, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup Saturday.

“He’s made progressions each week,” Cauthen said.

• Georgia Southern runs a Triple Option offense unlike any ASU has seen in recent years. Cauthen said he last played against one while defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee against Georgia Tech, a game he won in 2012.

“It’s so difficult to simulate in practice,” he said. “You have to spend a lot of good walk through time with those guys to get them prepared to run the plays for the defense. Normally it takes you a couple of days to get that going.”

• Senior safety Cody Brown led a players meeting Sunday, Anderson said. The reactions was positive, he said.

“He basically said, ‘Look, we’re not pointing any fingers; there is plenty of blame; we all have things we can do better; everybody needs to be all in,’” Anderson said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.