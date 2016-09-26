Missing Arkansas teenager found safe, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas teen who went missing after leaving her home Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to authorities.

Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. with the Jefferson County sheriff's office told Arkansas Online that Magen Armitage, 15, was located around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Star City after authorities were given a tip about her whereabouts.

In an initial news release, the sheriff's office said Armitage left her home in Jefferson County between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. Sunday. At that time, she was believed to be with 19-year-old Trae Dunlap, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Additional information regarding her home address was not immediately available.

Woods said that Armitage was found alone, adding that she was taken to the Jefferson County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday afternoon.