Springdale Har-Ber claims top spot in Arkansas AP high school football poll

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL:

(3) Springdale Har-Ber (5) 3-1 92 (2) Cabot (5) 4-0 91 (4) Greenwood 4-0 67 (1) Fayetteville 3-1 65 (5) North Little Rock 4-0 63 (9) Bentonville 3-1 60 (6) Jonesboro 4-0 35 (7) Pulaski Academy 3-1 32 (8) Pine Bluff 2-1 29 (-) FS Northside 2-1 6

Others receiving votes: Springdale 5, Russellville 3, Rogers 1, Wynne 1.

