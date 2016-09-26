Subscribe Register Login

Monday, September 26, 2016, 4:21 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Springdale Har-Ber claims top spot in Arkansas AP high school football poll

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

springdale-har-ber-linebacker-danny-douglas-reacts-after-a-rogers-turnover-during-the-wildcats-56-14-victory

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Springdale Har-Ber linebacker Danny Douglas reacts after a Rogers turnover during the Wildcats’ 56-14 victory.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL:

  1. (3) Springdale Har-Ber (5) 3-1 92

  2. (2) Cabot (5) 4-0 91

  3. (4) Greenwood 4-0 67

  4. (1) Fayetteville 3-1 65

  5. (5) North Little Rock 4-0 63

  6. (9) Bentonville 3-1 60

  7. (6) Jonesboro 4-0 35

  8. (7) Pulaski Academy 3-1 32

  9. (8) Pine Bluff 2-1 29

  10. (-) FS Northside 2-1 6

Others receiving votes: Springdale 5, Russellville 3, Rogers 1, Wynne 1.

Click here to see Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Springdale Har-Ber claims top spot in Arkansas AP high school football poll

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online