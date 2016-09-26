Home /
Springdale Har-Ber claims top spot in Arkansas AP high school football poll
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
OVERALL:
(3) Springdale Har-Ber (5) 3-1 92
(2) Cabot (5) 4-0 91
(4) Greenwood 4-0 67
(1) Fayetteville 3-1 65
(5) North Little Rock 4-0 63
(9) Bentonville 3-1 60
(6) Jonesboro 4-0 35
(7) Pulaski Academy 3-1 32
(8) Pine Bluff 2-1 29
(-) FS Northside 2-1 6
Others receiving votes: Springdale 5, Russellville 3, Rogers 1, Wynne 1.
