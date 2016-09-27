Two people killed in separate crashes

Two people were killed in traffic crashes Saturday and Monday, according to law enforcement reports.

Braeden Kirkpatrick, 26, died Saturday in an accident in Hensley, about 20 miles south of Little Rock, a Pulaski County sheriff's office report said.

A sheriff's deputy who responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 11:15 p.m. arrived to find a blue 1994 Toyota Tercel against a tree and a fence in the front yard of 4223 W. Hensley Road, the report said. Kirkpatrick, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

A 19-year-old Springdale man died early Monday in Madison County when the 2008 Kia he was riding in missed a stop sign, skidded into a lumberyard and crashed into a stack of lumber, an Arkansas State Police report said.

Laina DeBrum, 19, died in the crash and three others, including the driver, 25-year-old Mike Givlend of Springdale, were injured.

The vehicle was traveling north on Arkansas 45 at 4 a.m. when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the junction with Arkansas 12, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary. It then ran off the roadway, into Pine Creek Lumber and into a stack of lumber. The weather was rainy and the road was wet.

Junior Langkieo, 27, and Tarilang Samual, 53, both of Springdale, were also injured in the crash.

Metro on 09/27/2016