Alcorn State to get $575,000 for Arkansas game

— Arkansas will pay Alcorn State a guarantee of $575,000 for Saturday's game in Little Rock, according to the Natchez (Miss.) Democrat. The UA redacts the guarantee amount in public records requests made by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The contract, completed in June 2015, calls for the game to be worked by SEC officials.

Arkansas typically pays lower guarantees to FCS schools than it does FBS schools. Louisiana Tech received $925,000 for the opener in a game originally contracted in 2010, and Texas State received $1 million for its game two weeks ago. Both of those games were played on campus.

The Razorbacks paid $500,000 to FCS member Tennessee-Martin for a game in Fayetteville last October.

Arkansas will reportedly pay Sun Belt Conference teams Coastal Carolina $1.5 million and New Mexico State $1.35 million for games in Fayetteville next year.

Matt Jones contributed

Sports on 09/27/2016