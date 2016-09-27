Arkansas deputy suspended without pay after death of police dog left in car

A Madison County deputy has been suspended for two months without pay for leaving a police dog in his car for several hours on Sept. 9, causing the animal’s death from heatstroke.

Deputy Jonathon Cornelison was also reprimanded and decertified as a K-9 handler, according to a letter Sheriff Phillip Morgan sent Cornelison on Monday.

Lina was the only police dog at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

After reviewing the investigation report, Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett said on Friday he was not filing criminal charges against Cornelison.

Cornelison had been on paid administrative leave since the Sept. 9 incident.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.