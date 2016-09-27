Baby born with DNA from 3 people is first from new technique

NEW YORK — Scientists say the first baby has been born from a new technique that combines DNA from three people.

The goal is to prevent the child from inheriting a serous genetic disease from the mother.

The birth of the baby boy is revealed in a research summary published by the journal Fertility & Sterility. Scientists plan to make a fuller presentation at an October meeting. The magazine New Scientist said the baby was born five months ago to parents from Jordan.

The technique involved removing some of the mother's DNA from an egg, and leaving the disease-causing DNA behind. The healthy DNA was slipped into a donor's egg, which was then fertilized. As a result, the baby inherited DNA from both parents and the egg donor.