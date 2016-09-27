Bret Bielema has 'no interest' in LSU job

— Bret Bielema was asked about his being mentioned among the possible replacements for Les Miles at LSU.

"If you do a good job people take notice," he said before mentioning an adage used by one of his mentors, Hayden Fry. "Coach Fry always used to say, there's two types of coaches, the ones that worry about the next job they have or ones that do well at the one they have.

"I've always fallen into that category. I have no interest in being a coach anywhere than Arkansas. And especially in the SEC. This is what we came to do. We're so close. We were knocking on the door Saturday of doing something really special. ... You don't want to be just a top 20 team, you want to be a top 10 team week-in and week-out and I think we're getting there."

Bielema's name was one of eight listed in a USA Today article mentioning possible replacement for Miles. Even if LSU had interest in Bielema, he has a no-compete clause in his contract that prohibits him from leaving Arkansas for another SEC program.

