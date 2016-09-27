Couple found shot to death in cabin

DANVILLE -- Authorities found a man and his wife fatally shot in their Yell County home and are investigating the deaths as a murder and suicide, Yell County Chief Deputy John Foster said.

Deputies were called to a vacation cabin in the Carter Cove community south of Ola on Sunday evening after family members found the bodies of the two, Foster said in a news release Monday afternoon. The bodies were found in a bedroom of the cabin, he said.

The couple's names are being withheld, the release said.

The two appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, Foster said. Both bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsies.

Foster said in the release that investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

