Marriage Licenses

Jase Childers, 26, of Siloam and Jennifer Pittman, 25, of Little Rock.

Jason Wikerson, 46, and Nina Stewart, 31, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Griffith, 26, and Ashley Paulette, 23, both of England.

Michael Booker, 58, and Patricia Lander, 65, both of Little Rock.

Perry Whitmore, 58, and Jo Nycum, 64, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Eldridge, 19, and Bailey West, 19, both of Little Rock.

James Solis, 29, and Heather Barboza, 26, both of Little Rock.

David Cockrum, 35, and Shannon Rayburn, 38, both of Cabot.

Billy Bagwell, 23, of Calhoun, La., and Amy Doshier, 34, of Little Rock.

John Epps, 19, and Kassandra Boyce, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Tosha Freeman, 33, of Pocahontas and Angela McIntire, 39, of Little Rock.

Duyreia Phillips, 25, of Little Rock and Kiswanna Randle, 27, of North Little Rock.

John Pair, 32, of North Little Rock and Christy Brackett, 27, of Cabot.

Jake Pendergist, 28, and Miranda Allen, 23, both of Austin.

Nicholas Brooks, 30, and Amy Warfe, 27, both of Little Rock.

Gene Biscontini, 23, of Honesdale, Pa., and Katherine Wise, 23, of Little Rock.

Fred Balentine, 65, and Robert Giles, 34, both of Little Rock.

Ignacio Madrigal, 25, and Cheryll Glasgow, 40, both of Perryville.

Jonathan Berumen, 28, and Elizabeth Huffstickler, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Richard Gilliam, 32, and Denise Abraham, 31, both of Little Rock.

Richard Patrick, 37, and Kelly Chatham, 42, both of Beebe.

Oscar Davis, 42, and Neiadra Mccloud, 41, both of Greenville, Miss.

John Dambaugh, 29, and Emily Izard, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jarren Terry, 23, and Brittany Isidro, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Sandefer, 27, and Taylor Wells, 25, both of Scott.

Cameron Vail, 23, and Alexandria Davis, 22, both of Hazen.

Divorces

FILED

16-3756. Jackie Brown v. Kevin Brown.

16-3759. Willie Goodwin v. Bettye Goodwin.

16-3760. Kristin Stuart v. Edward Stuart.

16.-3761. Melissa Blue v. Charleston Blue.

16-3768. Lakeisha Buford v. Antonio Simuel.

16-3769. Joyce Harris v. Carl Harris.

GRANTED

15-2844. Lauren Brown v. Taylor Brown.

16-808. Caitlin Summar v. Caleb Summar.

16-2246. Thomas Matthews v. Susan Matthews.

16-2647. Shannon Levey v. Donald Cline Jr.

16-3173. Michael Porter v. Rhonda Porter.

16-3247. Nathan Boursh v. Ola Boursh.

Metro on 09/27/2016