Tuesday, September 27, 2016, 4:50 p.m.
Arkansas man wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 4:33 p.m.

Juan Afane's winning Powerball ticket.

A Dardanelle man won $100,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a news release.

In a news release, the lottery said Juan Afane is planning to use to money for his son's education and his family's house. Afane used family birthdays as his numbers on the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at the Ever So Fast convience store at 1158 Arkansas 7 in Dardanelle, the release said.

Arkansas has sold Powerball tickets since 2009. Sold in 47 lotteries in the country, players buy more than $4 billion in tickets each year, the release said.

