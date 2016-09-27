Hogs need DJ Dean to bounce back from A&M game

— Arkansas secondary coach Paul Rhoads had a short, simple message for DJ Dean after the senior cornerback gave up a 92-yard touchdown pass to Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds.

The long bomb down the Arkansas sideline was a game-changer, breaking a tie in a game the Aggies would go on to win 45-24. Rhoads made it a point to give Dean some advice when he returned to the sideline.

"The first thing I told DJ, have a short memory," Rhoads said.

Problem for Dean is, the touchdown is one of the only memories he has so far this season. Slowed by a hamstring he injured in preseason, Dean missed the season opener and has only played a limited role since despite being the most experienced corner on a team starved for depth at the position.

For the first four games, the cornerback snaps have been dominated by Ryan Pulley (boundary), Jared Collins (field) and Henre’ Toliver (nickel). The trio has played almost without any rest thanks to Dean’s injury, two season-ending injuries (Kevin Richardson, Britto Tutt) and two transfers (Willie Sykes and Cornelius Floyd).

The Texas State game seemingly presented an opportunity for Dean to work his way back into the rotation in a blowout against an overmatched foe, but he only got onto the field late. Saturday, he was clearly targeted by Texas A&M and gave up the touchdown on his second defensive snap of the game. He drew a tough assignment in the big-play Reynolds and couldn't wrap up after allowing the catch on the go route.

“When you play press, there are three things that you have to do,” Rhoads said. “There is the portion at the line, then there is the release and then there is the finish. He was pretty good on most of it. But he didn't finish and the ball delivered by the quarterback was perfect."

Dean is the team’s active leader with four career interceptions. When healthy and playing well, he provides a veteran, physical presence at corner. But he hasn’t been healthy for almost a year now and hasn’t been as effective as he’s played sparingly, leading to him being surpassed by Toliver and Pulley. Obviously that wasn’t the only long score the defense gave up Saturday, but it and the fourth-down stop that proceeded it signaled a clear turning point in the game as the Aggies took control.

“We gave up too many big plays to have winning grades,” Rhoads said. “We did a lot of good things for three quarters, but then we didn't play well in the fourth quarter and it was big plays.”

The Razorbacks need Dean. Playing every meaningful snap is a taxing task to ask Collins, Pulley and Toliver to perform all season.

Dean will be needed. Saturday’s matchup with FCS foe Alcorn State could provide an opportunity to get him more game reps in order to integrate him into the rotation more moving forward.

He took Rhoads’ advice Saturday and is focused on moving on.

“DJ’s got a short-term memory,” safety Santos Ramirez said. “When that happened, right after, DJ wasn’t phased by it. He wasn’t down about it. That’s one thing you’ve got to have as a DB and I really respect him for that.

“Because even though people are going to say stuff obviously, he didn’t take that to heart. He just went to work every day just like everybody else.”