Family: Pets do the body good

The American Veterinary Medical Association states that about 43 million American households have dogs and about 36 million households have cats.

And the people in these households are usually healthier and happier: Researchers who study human and animal interaction have concluded that pets, especially dogs, seem to be good for our health.

One study, which looked at 240 married couples, found lower heart rates and blood pressure among those with pets than among those without. Another study involving more than 2,000 adults found that dog owners who regularly walked their dogs were more physically active and less likely to be obese than those who didn’t own or walk a dog.

