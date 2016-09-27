Vic Prislipsky photographed a scissor-tailed flycatcher that appeared in Monday’s Style section. The photo was incorrectly attributed to another source.
Rock band Evanescence starts its new tour on Oct. 28. A story in Sunday’s Style section on singer Amy Lee had the wrong date.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
