VIDEO: Hog QB commitment Daulton Hyatt midseason highlights
This article was published today at 1:03 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback commitment Daulton Hyatt has connected on 55 percent of his passes and has led his team to a 5-1 record this season.
He has completed 50 of 90 passes for 989 yards and 9 touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He has also rushed 26 times for 221 yards and a touchdown.
Hyatt, 6-4, 182, 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Attalla (Alabama) Etowah chose the Hogs over offers from Miami, Maryland, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt and others. He's being recruited by defensive line coach Rory Segrest and offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
ESPN rates Hyatt as a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 pocket-passer and No. 152 overall prospect in the nation.
