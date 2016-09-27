Little Rock Salsa to move to Juanita's former location

A salsa-dancing class held every Friday at Little Rock's Metroplex Event Center is moving to Juanita's former home in the River Market District.

Little Rock Salsa announced the move into the building at 614 President Clinton Ave. in a Facebook post earlier this month. Sarah Gutierrez, Little Rock Salsa’s co-owner, said the plan is to hopefully open the new club on or before Dec. 1.

Gutierrez said Jaunita’s was her instructors’ and dancers’ favorite place to hold their classes for two years. There’s a personal connection, too. Her husband, Jorge, who co-owns the club with her, helped build the dance floor.

While they wait for a liquor license and a zoning change, the Gutierrezes are overseeing the dance floor’s renovation.

“Everything is going to be focused on that dance floor,” Sarah Gutierrez said.

One reason for the move was to have a dedicated place for dancing each Friday that could not be canceled, she added. Another reason: location.

“There’s an excitement when you’re at the River Market on a Friday night,” she said.

Until it opens its new location, Little Rock Salsa will continue to hold classes each Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the event center. The new club will be open each Friday night, and Sarah Gutierrez left open the possibility of opening other nights for special events.

Juanita's, which was known for its cheese dip, closed Dec. 20, Arkansas Online previously reported. The restaurant had moved to the River Market location in 2010.

Arkansas Business first reported the news of Little Rock Salsa's move.