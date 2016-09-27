Miles' firing makes ripple on shocking day

If it had happened a year ago at this time, it would have been a shock.

But Sunday, LSU firing Les Miles four games into the season was just a surprise on a day filled with news that ranged from the NFL to the demise of the King of Golf, Arnold Palmer (who a few years ago sung the praises of this newspaper when speaking in Little Rock), and the death of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident.

Miles' firing became less and less the main topic of discussion as the day went on.

It seems Miles, who had a foot out the door last season, hurt himself when the Tigers lost to Wisconsin, and the final straw was losing to Auburn while scoring one touchdown.

Here's why The Plains became Death Valley for Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron: for the season -- not including Jacksonville State, and why would you include Jacksonville State? -- the Tigers had a total of five touchdowns, and three of those were against a rebuilding Mississippi State.

In college football, it isn't what have you done for us, but what have you done for us today, and with the recruiting base that LSU has -- Louisiana produces the most NFL players per capita of any state in the country -- there is no excuse for not winning every year.

Yes, Miles (114-34 overall at LSU and 62-28 in SEC play) had a record that would appear to make him bulletproof, until you look at the past 2 1/3 seasons when he has gone 19-10 overall and 10-8 in league play.

And getting the boot was no doubt enhanced because he hadn't won The Boot in two years.

So Sunday, LSU thanked Miles for the memories, but it had tired of third or fourth in the SEC West, especially when former LSU Coach Nick Saban has a death grip on No. 1 in the polls and in the SEC.

Before you feel too sorry for the guy who could say some of the strangest things, he has made two piles of money at LSU (thanks in part to pretending he was interested in the Arkansas job) and will get a $12 million buyout. That's not a golden parachute, that's a safe landing.

Miles is a decent guy and his players appeared to love him, but he and Cameron seemed determined to prove Big Ten football will work in the SEC. Pound it, pound it and pound it some more.

Alabama, meanwhile, overhauled its offense to a Spread and is winning national championships.

No one knows for sure how many major-college head coaches will be fired this season, but this definitely gives the LSU administration a head start in the race to find the right guy for one of college football's top five jobs.

It seems natural the Tigers would still be interested in Jimbo Fisher, the head coach at Florida State, who reportedly had the job last year but at the last minute turned it down -- apparently after the Seminoles coughed up some more dough.

Fisher was going through a divorce at the time. Now he's not, unless it is from FSU.

LSU's first choice might be Houston's Tom Herman, who went from winning the Broyles Award on Dec. 9, 2014, to head coach of Houston on Dec. 15. He was national co-Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to a 13-1 season in 2015 and a final ranking of No. 8 in the polls.

Houston is 4-0 right now and ranked No. 7 and should be 10-0 when it hosts Louisville on Nov. 11.

Surely, LSU would not have fired Miles without a clear game plan as to whom it wants and how it will get him, and it should be someone who won't change his mind at the last minute.

Miles will be missed by the media for his goofy quotes and by SEC coaches who lately beat him regularly.

Sports on 09/27/2016