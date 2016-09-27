Iran releases dual national Canadian

TEHRAN, Iran -- A Canadian-Iranian retired professor was released from prison on "humanitarian grounds" and flown out of Iran on Monday, Iran's state-run news agency said, ending her months of detention alongside other dual nationals swept up by hard-liners in the security services.

Homa Hoodfar returned to Canada via Oman, a brief report on the state-run IRNA news agency said. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed her release in a statement, thanking Italy, Switzerland and Oman for their help in the matter.

Hoodfar, 65, was questioned and barred from leaving Iran in March after traveling to the country to visit family after the death of her husband. Her family said she has been held in Tehran's Evin Prison since June. Hoodfar until recently taught anthropology and sociology at Montreal's Concordia University.

In July, Iran announced indictments for Hoodfar and three others, without providing any details about the accusations.

Hoodfar's supporters had pressed diplomats to discuss her case during the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Canadian and Iranian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the meeting Wednesday, state television reported.

Japan navy's 'door is open' to China's

WASHINGTON -- Japan's top naval officer said Monday that he is open to resuming engagement with China's navy despite strong concerns about Chinese activities near disputed islands in the East China Sea.

Adm. Tomohisa Takei said personnel exchanges and port visits between Japan's maritime self-defense force and China's navy were suspended several years ago and should be restarted to improve relations.

"Our door is open," Takei told the National Bureau of Asian Research, a Washington think tank.

Four years after relations between the two East Asian powers went into a nose dive, their leaders agreed this month to speed up talks on a sea and air communication system aimed at avoiding mishaps between their forces.

Takei expressed concern, however, that China was expanding its area of operations near the disputed islands administered by Japan. He described the situation as "dangerous" and said China's activities at sea and in the air risked provoking a crisis.

Mexico tortures drug lord, lawyer says

MEXICO CITY -- A lawyer for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman said Monday that he will argue that his client has been the victim of torture.

Attorney Jose Refugio Rodriguez said the convicted Sinaloa cartel boss's legal team has submitted evidence of alleged abusive treatment of Guzman in prison.

"Cruel and unusual treatment is torture," Rodriguez said.

Guzman's lawyers have complained in the past that he is not being allowed to sleep, mix with other prisoners or receive enough visits. They said that caused him anxiety and elevated his blood pressure to dangerous levels.

The government says special security measures are needed after Guzman's escape from the maximum-security Altiplano prison near Mexico City in 2015, when he fled through a mile-long tunnel dug to the floor of his shower. That was his second prison break.

Lawyers have filed appeals seeking to prevent Guzman's extradition to the United States, where he faces drug-trafficking, money-laundering, weapons and murder charges.

Guzman is being held in a federal prison on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, which borders El Paso, Texas.

Azerbaijanis vote on presidential tenure

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Amid international criticism, Azerbaijanis held a referendum Monday on proposed constitutional changes that would extend the presidential term and powers in the ex-Soviet nation.

The proposals, which include increasing the presidential term from five years to seven and granting the president the right to dissolve the parliament, have been criticized by a European constitutional law watchdog and international human-rights groups. Azerbaijani authorities have dismissed the criticism as unfounded and politically driven.

Some opponents say the changes would cement what they see as effectively a dynasty, as President Ilham Aliyev is the son of the previous leader. They see the proposed measures as a mechanism for extending his rule in the oil-rich Caspian Sea nation that comes under frequent criticism from abroad for alleged human-rights abuses and suppression of dissent.

Officials say referendum results will be announced by Oct. 21.

A Section on 09/27/2016