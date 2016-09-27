Oh, this is gonna be fun

We knew it was coming, you knew it was coming, the folks down the street knew it was coming, but now it's here. And it has nothing to do with politics or football or the weather.

On Wednesday morning, the 93-year-old Broadway Bridge linking the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock will be shut. For months. While a new bridge is installed.

And we can only guess what that's going to do to traffic. Here's guessing it'll be a mess. Especially the first few weeks until those who work downtown in either city figure out how best get home in the evenings.

Our considered editorial opinion: Let's be patient, lay off the horns, and try to act pretty until we all get used to the mess.

And think of it this way: It could be worse. You could work in Houston.

Editorial on 09/27/2016