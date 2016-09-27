100 years ago

Sept. 27, 1916

• One of the first new buildings on Main street to be completed will be the Kempner Shoe Store, which will be occupied, according to the announcement of the proprietors, about October 15. Interior work has already been started, and the floors will be laid within a few days. The front of the building is rapidly being beautified, and it shows that it will be one of the most artistic buildings to grace Main street. The building is between Capitol avenue and Fourth street on Main.

50 years ago

Sept. 27, 1966

• There wasn't a positive case of rabies in a dog in Arkansas this year through the end of August, the state Health Department reported Monday. The unusual development had Public Health officials checking to see if this was a record. Dr. Harvie R. Ellis, director of the Division of Veterinary Public Health, said that a rabid hunting dog bit four persons in September. They are undergoing treatment. The Health Department reports that about one out of every three dogs in Arkansas has been vaccinated this year.

25 years ago

Sept. 27, 1991

• A Little Rock company beat out two other firms with a $26,698,000 proposal for construction of the new Pulaski County Regional Jail when bids were formally opened Thursday at the construction site. County Judge Floyd J. "Buddy" Villines called the event a "very important date in county history" as he opened the bids at the land on Roosevelt Road, adjacent to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

10 years ago

Sept. 27, 2006

CONWAY -- The giant, inflatable Razorback occasionally standing outside the Hog souvenir store on Oak Street can stay. So can 33 billboards along the Conway stretch of Interstate 40. But the scrolling electronic menu sign in the window at Bob's Grill must go. After 11 revisions, some last-minute tinkering and a bit of theatrics, the City Council voted Tuesday night for a new, more stringent city sign ordinance. The vote was 7-1, with Alderman Sandy Brewer voting no. Brewer, who pulled a late-night parliamentary maneuver that delayed a vote on the ordinance two weeks ago, knew that with all aldermen present, the tactic wouldn't work again. So instead, he pulled off his shoe, pounded it on the desk and jokingly said, "I'm against this in much the same way [Nikita] Khrushchev was against things" -- a reference to the late Soviet dictator's shoe-pounding speech before the United Nations in 1960.

