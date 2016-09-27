Police: Men stole from, pointed gun at pizza delivery man in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Two men held up a pizza delivery man with a gun and stole items from him Monday night, spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said Tuesday.

Police are still looking for two young men for offenses including aggravated assault, breaking and entering and theft, Stout said.

A man was delivering a pizza around 9:40 p.m. Monday when another man took it from him at an apartment complex at 896 S. Silverado Drive, Stout said.

While the delivery man was distracted, another man broke into the delivery man's car, Stout said. When the delivery man noticed the man in his car, he returned to the vehicle and chased off the other man, Stout said. Then, the first man came back with a gun, Stout said.

The men took a backpack and jacket from the vehicle, according to a police dispatch report.

The men police are looking for are described as black, skinny and around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Stout said. One was wearing all black, and the other was wearing a green and another color jacket, he said in email. The men were described as young, he said.

The delivery man is from Ukraine and struggled to describe his assailants in English, police said. The Police Department found an interpreter, Stout said.