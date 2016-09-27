Producer: College GameDay considering trip to Arkansas next week

— Arkansas is being considered as a site for ESPN's College GameDay next week, a producer for the show said Tuesday.

During an interview on the Sports Talk with Bo Mattingly radio show, GameDay research producer Chris Fallica said Arkansas-Alabama is one of three Oct. 8 games the show is interested in featuring. The other games are Tennessee at Texas A&M and Florida State at Miami, Fallica said.

Tennessee's games against Virginia Tech and Florida have been featured on the show this year, while Florida State's game at Louisville was also featured.

GameDay has originated from Fayetteville once - for the Arkansas-Tennessee game in November 2006. It has originated from 75 different sites during its 24-year run as an on-site broadcast.

The Arkansas-Alabama and Tennessee-Texas A&M games are also being considered for CBS' SEC game of the week broadcast that day. The other game will air in primetime on ESPN.

Arkansas is ranked No. 20 ahead of its game against Alcorn State this week, while Alabama carries the No. 1 ranking into its game with Kentucky.

No. 9 Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on Saturday and No. 11 Tennessee travels to No. 25 Georgia. The Aggies and Volunteers are both undefeated.

CBS and GameDay will make their Oct. 8 selections by Sunday.