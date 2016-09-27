Retired judge: Most of Arkansas medical marijuana signatures valid

LITTLE ROCK — A retired judge appointed to review petitions for an Arkansas medical marijuana initiative has found more than enough signatures officials approved for the proposal were valid, despite efforts by opponents to disqualify it from the November ballot.

Retired Judge John B. Robbins says in a report submitted to the state Supreme Court Tuesday that only 2,087 of the 15,000 signatures challenged should be disqualified for not meeting reporting requirements for paid canvassers. Robbins was appointed by the court to review the signatures in a lawsuit aimed at blocking votes on the Nov. 8 ballot measure.

Robbins also said the court could uphold all the signatures submitted if justices rule the reporting requirements didn't apply because of a legal challenge over the restrictions during the signature drive.

