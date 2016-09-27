Arkansas man released on parole 2 days before his arrest in wife's slaying, officials say

A Russellville man was released on parole just two days before he was charged with killing his wife, according to Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves and the Pope County sheriff's office.

Jeffery Craig Ross, 48, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge after police responded to a call about a shooting at his home in the 800 block of West Third Street, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

His wife was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, where she died later that day, according to the Russellville Police Department.

Ross had been released on parole Sept. 20, two days before her death, Graves said.

Ross was previously arrested July 24 on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to a report from the Pope County sheriff's office. He was transported to the Arkansas Department of Correction's Ouachita River Unit in Malvern on Sept. 13, according to the report.

Ross had previously been arrested on various drug and domestic battery charges, including third-degree domestic battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct in August 2015, according to a police report.

Russellville District Judge Don Bourne set Ross' bail at $750,000 during a probable cause hearing Friday.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 31, according to the Pope County sheriff's office.