Tyson Foods recalls 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

Two products produced July 18 are subject to the recall, according to a news release from the company.

The first product is a 5-pound bag containing Tyson's Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets with a best-if-used-by date of July 18, 2017, and a case code of 2006SDL03 or 2006SDL33.

The second recalled product is a 20-pound bulk package containing Spare Time Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets — Nugget Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters With Rib Meat that have a case code of 2006SDL03.

Items that are subject to the recall will also have "EST. 13556" printed next to the best-if-used-by date on the back of the package, according to the news release.

The 20-pound packages were shipped to Pennsylvania for institutional use, and the 5-pound bags were shipped to Costco locations nationwide, according to the release.

Tyson Foods first learned of the problem after receiving complaints about foreign material contamination in the chicken nuggets, according to the release. The plastic might have come from a round plastic rod on a transfer belt, Tyson said in the release.

Consumers should throw away these items or return them to the place of purchase, according to the release.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone having an adverse reaction due to eating these products, according to the release.