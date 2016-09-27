Upgraded library to reopen in LR

An expanded Dee Brown Library will reopen Friday after a three-month closure that allowed for the renovation.

The $1.3 million update added 2,200 square feet that includes a teaching kitchen, "maker lab" with equipment for hands-on learning and an expanded outdoor deck area.

The project will be paid with funds from a bond refinancing that voters approved in July 2015.

The library has been closed since the end of June. Fennell Purifoy Architects designed the expansion, and Flynco Inc. did the construction.

The library, a branch of the Central Arkansas Library System, is located at 6325 Baseline Road.

Dee Brown Library opened in 2002. It has study rooms, a meeting room, and an outside deck and boardwalk.

The library is named for the novelist and historian best known for the 1970 book Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. Brown died in December 2002 at age 94 in his Little Rock home.

