13 Afghan troops die in Taliban raid

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official said Tuesday that at least 13 Afghan army soldiers were killed when a group of Taliban militants attacked their checkpoint in northern Kunduz province.

Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said 15 soldiers were at the checkpoint, two of whom had links to the insurgents and facilitated the attack.

He said the attack took place on the outskirts of Kunduz city after midnight Monday. He said two of the soldiers joined the insurgents in the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack. He said Taliban fighters overran the checkpoint, killing all the soldiers and seizing their weapons and ammunition.